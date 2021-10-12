 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Get Your Shots
View Comments

Letter: Get Your Shots

  • Comments

The Covid virus and its variants are killers! The death toll in our nation has exceeded 700,000 and is climbing steadily. This virus cares not whether you are rich or poor, Republican or Democrat, Christian or Muslim, white or black, young or old, male or female. It seeks any warm body.

Scientists have developed vacines that are proven to be safe and highly effective in fighting this virus. The possible side effects associated with the shot are greatly eclipsed by the pain and suffering of the unvaccinated who may just end up on a ventilator in some intensive care unit.

Hospitalized Covid patients, almost always unvaccinated, seriously stress our doctors and nurses. They also waste precious hospital space sometimes causing death to those desperately needing a bed. Such a selfish, cavalier attitude regarding the virus is a risk to their own lives and the lives of all their contacts as well. The current mantra, "Get vaccinated!" continues.

Ron Stirling

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News