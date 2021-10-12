Letter: Get Your Shots

The Covid virus and its variants are killers! The death toll in our nation has exceeded 700,000 and is climbing steadily. This virus cares not whether you are rich or poor, Republican or Democrat, Christian or Muslim, white or black, young or old, male or female. It seeks any warm body.
Scientists have developed vacines that are proven to be safe and highly effective in fighting this virus. The possible side effects associated with the shot are greatly eclipsed by the pain and suffering of the unvaccinated who may just end up on a ventilator in some intensive care unit.
Hospitalized Covid patients, almost always unvaccinated, seriously stress our doctors and nurses. They also waste precious hospital space sometimes causing death to those desperately needing a bed. Such a selfish, cavalier attitude regarding the virus is a risk to their own lives and the lives of all their contacts as well. The current mantra, "Get vaccinated!" continues.
Ron Stirling
East side
