Letter: Get Your Vaccine/Booster ASAP

Many anti-vaxxers are gloating about Covid-19 breakthroughs that some vaccinated people are experiencing, while ignoring pertinent facts:
1. No vaccine ever produced is 100% effective. No one in the government or any health organization ever claimed them to be 100% effective.
2. Covid vaccines have high efficacy (94% to 97%) against Covid-19. That's substantially higher than the flu vaccine that's been tweaked for years. Variants are lowering the efficacy somewhat.
3. Those who have had the vaccine and experience a breakthrough usually get mild symptoms, much like a cold, or are asymptomatic.
4. A few breakthrough cases do require hospitalization, but that is infrequent. Ninety-nine percent of those who currently test positively for Covid-19 are unvaccinated and ninety-seven percent of the deaths due to the virus are unvaccinated.
The massive benefits of getting vaccinated are obvious. Too many of those unvaccinated people want the vaccine--when they are on ventilators or dying. That's too late!
Barbara Mongan
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.