 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Get Your Vaccine/Booster ASAP
View Comments

Letter: Get Your Vaccine/Booster ASAP

  • Comments

Many anti-vaxxers are gloating about Covid-19 breakthroughs that some vaccinated people are experiencing, while ignoring pertinent facts:

1. No vaccine ever produced is 100% effective. No one in the government or any health organization ever claimed them to be 100% effective.

2. Covid vaccines have high efficacy (94% to 97%) against Covid-19. That's substantially higher than the flu vaccine that's been tweaked for years. Variants are lowering the efficacy somewhat.

3. Those who have had the vaccine and experience a breakthrough usually get mild symptoms, much like a cold, or are asymptomatic.

4. A few breakthrough cases do require hospitalization, but that is infrequent. Ninety-nine percent of those who currently test positively for Covid-19 are unvaccinated and ninety-seven percent of the deaths due to the virus are unvaccinated.

The massive benefits of getting vaccinated are obvious. Too many of those unvaccinated people want the vaccine--when they are on ventilators or dying. That's too late!

Barbara Mongan

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Sept. 25
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Sept. 25

  • Updated

OPINION: Voter ID's, climate change and frustration with people not getting the COVID vaccine are the main topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News