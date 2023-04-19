Our planet is a big space capsule, not easy replaced. That is why we have installed solar on our first home some 14 years ago, our business, and our newer home. We purchased the first sold Nissan Leaf in 2010, still performs flawlessly—with 13 years of service only replacing wipers and the auxiliary little car-battery to start the car. We replaced our gasoline car in 2013, Chevy Volt runs about 40 miles on electric most days. We've used about 150 gallons of gas over the last 10 years—basically when we drove to Phoenix and back. It was a good bridge vehicle until batteries and infrastructure were more advanced. While we have a 220v charger, we normal just use 110v—which is better for the battery. Yes, we are signaling virtue to save our planet for our children, our children's children and generations to come.