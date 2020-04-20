Letter: Getting supplies to our front-line medical personnel

During yesterday's White House press briefing, I was happy to hear that 200,000 face masks were going to be delivered to our front-line medical personnel. This quickly led to disappointment when one of our competent investigative journalists discovered that these masks were going to commercial vendors who would then put it "out there" for purchase to the HIGHEST BIDDER, including foreign entities.
Our first responders and our citizenry deserve better! This is not only un-American; it is putting profit over human life. Shame on those who demonstrate so little concern for our health care providers, whom we, in turn, entrust with our care, our lives.
Nancy Surdoval
Midtown
