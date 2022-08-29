Letter: Getting the big tax cheaters

The letter writer tries to scare us by claiming that the Inflation Reduction Act could mean over a million audits. But the IRS processed more than 261.0 million tax returns and supplemental documents (Tables 2XLSX and 3XLSX) in FY 2021. So, we’re talking about one fourth of one percent of tax returns being audited. You needn’t get nervous if you wrote off some office supplies you gave to your kids. Quite the opposite. Because of limited resources, the IRS has been disproportionately targeting lower-income Americans. These new funds make it possible for the IRS to go after the wealthy cheaters whose tax returns can run to hundreds of pages.