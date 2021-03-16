Letter: Gil Shapiro's article on flawed reasoning processes

I was delighted to see an article by Gil Shapiro on the Opinion Page on Thursday "4 flawed reasoning processes that imperil society."
It covered our beliefs and how difficult it is to change our minds. We tend to select sources that are in agreement with ours. As a scientist I have been taught to be skeptical and to use critical thinking and to use evidence to support our beliefs. As Gil Shapiro has suggested ... it works. Try it. It could influence your future beliefs and help you to make more rational decisions.
Jerry Karches
Northwest side
