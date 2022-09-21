Letter: GIL THORP COMIC

I commend the Star for adding the long time popular comic , Gil Thorp, to the back page of the sports section. The strip remains the only sports oriented strip on a national level, which i have read intermittently since its inception long ago.

Having missed the Thorp comic in well over two decades, I anticipated learning about 2022 Gil et al. However, since its debut have been baffled about what/who/where/why? is going on with the characters and story lines. The author often leaves his main characters and dialogue mysteriously dangling, unexplained, or subject to the reader's imagination or interpretation. That's not the Gil Thorp I recalled. It is difficult, at best, to decipher.

Similarly, it's disappointing the Star decided to axe long time, popular daily comics. First the "Far Side" was jettisoned several years ago for reasons I never understood; now, long time favorites are confined to the internet . That's hardly a crisis....but perhap more of a harbinger of deletions and reductions to come.

BAIRD THOMPSON

Foothills