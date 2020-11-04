Letter: Ginsburg Blew Chance to Alter Supreme Court in 2014

To those lamenting the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, where were you in 2014? Ruth Bader Ginsburg was fully aware that then President Obama had a democrat controlled Senate and could have easily replaced her with another liberal Justice. With that opportunity and her failing health, she could have graciously retired from the Court. Instead with the celebrity of media attention, the “Notorious RBG” let her ego control her decision to stay. Any editorials, “sour grapes” whining and anti- Barrett rhetoric are misdirected and 6 years too late.
Diane T Nelson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!