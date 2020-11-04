 Skip to main content
Letter: Ginsburg Blew Chance to Alter Supreme Court in 2014
To those lamenting the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, where were you in 2014? Ruth Bader Ginsburg was fully aware that then President Obama had a democrat controlled Senate and could have easily replaced her with another liberal Justice. With that opportunity and her failing health, she could have graciously retired from the Court. Instead with the celebrity of media attention, the “Notorious RBG” let her ego control her decision to stay. Any editorials, “sour grapes” whining and anti- Barrett rhetoric are misdirected and 6 years too late.

Diane T Nelson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

