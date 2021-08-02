Letter: Girls LEAD Act: Equity in Arizona and beyond

Across Arizona, the U.S., and especially foreign nations, girls are not given equitable opportunities to advance their education or workforce skills. The Girls LEAD Act is an important bill that is currently being considered in both the House and the Senate. The bill directs the Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to report to Congress different strategies to strengthen the participation of adolescent girls through democracy, human rights, and governance. This bill is essential as it allows girls across the world to gain more civic and political knowledge. This will allow these girls to be able to participate more in society and the economy. This an essential ideal that must be reach in every nation to allow for true equity. Our country has promised these ideals to women, and all citizens for decades, and we have just recently begun to act on those ideals. It is time for the U.S. to step up and help other countries and their children as well.
Elisa Thomas
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.