Letter: Gist of Biden’s “You ain’t Black” comment

Craig Bauer criticizes Biden for his “You ain’t Black” comment, and attempts to equate voting for Trump with “critical thinking” and “putting country first.” I’m not a Black man, and I don’t pretend to interpret the comment for Black America. But let’s recall Trump (and his daddy’s) history of excluding Blacks from their property rentals, his taking out full-page ads calling for the execution of the innocent “Central Park Five,” his nonstop “Birther” attacks on President Obama, etc. To me, the pith and marrow of Biden‘s comment is that any Black person who is contemplating voting for a man who has had his knee on the neck of the African-American community for decades is doing his own community and his country a disservice. There are better ways for Biden to have expressed himself, but I get where his heart is. If you are a “critical thinker” and if you want to “put country first” you’ll conclude “poorly phrased but well-intentioned.”
Louis Hollingsworth
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
