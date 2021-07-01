Letter: Giuliani gets his just desserts

Kudos to the NY state appeals court that suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in New York on the grounds that he intentionally made false statements while trying to get the courts to overturn Donald Trump's loss in the presidential race. In a written statement the court stated that "False statements intended to promote a loss of confidence in our elections and resulting loss of confidence in government generally damage the proper functioning of a free society."
Truer words were never spoken. I commend the appeals court for suspending Giuliani's license due to his reprehensible conduct. Furthermore, I hope the ultimate outcome of the court's decision will be to permanently disbar Mr. Giuliani from practicing law in New York state.
John Newport, PhD
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.