Letter: Giuliani has not been charged with Frivolous Lawsuit Act(1997)?

In 2008, The Federal Frivolous Lawsuit Prevention Act (1997) Rule 11, a Republican bill, was adopted as an amendment to the California Code of Civil Procedure (S128.7). Subsections (b)(1)(2)(3) regarding lawsuits:
(1) Case is not being brought primarily for an improper purpose (to harass or cause unnecessary delay or needless increase in litigation costs).
(2) All legal claims and defenses are warranted by existing law or by a *non-frivolous* argument for the extension, modification, or reversal of existing law or the establishment of new regulations.
(3) Allegations and other factual contentions and those specifically identified must have evidentiary support presented after a reasonable opportunity for further investigation or discovery.
After notice and time to respond, and court determines that subdivision (b) was violated, the court can impose an appropriate sanction upon the attorneys, law firms, and parties that violated subdivision (b) are responsible for the violation.
NO court penalized Giuliani. Penalties by the state can range up to $25,000 per case, imprisonment, or both.
Sheldon Metz
