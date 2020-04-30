Letter: Give animals and environment a break!

As meat packing plants are experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19 across the Midwest, maybe it's a good time to consider moving toward a plant-based diet. Not only is this a healthier way to eat, but it's kinder to animals and much better for our ailing planet. Studies consistently show that the livestock industry contributes almost three times the harm of carbon dioxide through methane gas and that nitrous oxide produced by the storage of manure and use of fertilizer contributes over 200 times the damage of carbon dioxide. Already the skies are clearing because auto use has slowed tremendously. Just imagine the good that avoiding meats could do. And, as for the animals, George Bernard Shaw said, "Animals are my friends . . . and I don't eat my friends!" I'm with you, George.
sally reed
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!