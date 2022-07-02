Letter: Give Credit to the voters

Give credit to the voters!

All the turmoil about the 2020 Arizona election cycle prompted me to look at the actual 2020 state canvass data. It appears that voters split their tickets to vote for whom they thought was the better candidate! U. S. Senate candidate Rep. Martha McSally garnered 1,637,661 versus Trump getting 1,661,686 votes. An undervote of 24K!

Conversely, Mark Kelly gathered 1,716,467 which is over 44,000 more than Biden received in Arizona, 1,672,143. Clearly, some Republicans crossed over to vote for other than the party candidate! In the Presidential tally more than 50,000 citizens voted for someone other than the Democratic or Republican candidates. Over 20,000 citizens did not vote for President at all!

Voters are not lockstep in straight party tickets. They are voting for whom they think will be the better person to lead our country.

Neil West, M. D.

East side

