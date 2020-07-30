Letter: Give Credit where Credit is Due

The Liberal media is so blinded by its contempt for Donald Trump that it fails to recognize the great accomplishments he has made while in office. Specifically: No American President has done more to bolster the US Funeral Industry!
Due to Trump’s strategic “Hands Off” leadership approach to the pandemic, more US citizens have died from COVID-19 than the total of all US combat deaths since World War II. Yes, more than Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, and other actions, combined!
By Election Day, the total will grow by an additional amount greater that the US death toll from World War I!
No need to worry. We may run out of ICU space and still have to wait weeks for test results, but we have no shortage of refrigerated semi-trailers for the morticians’ backlog. Keep up the good work Donald. You’re really knocking ‘em dead! What will four more years bring?
Patrick Mulloy
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
