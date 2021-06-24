Letter: GIVE CREDIT

President Biden and his team have done a wonderful job of disseminating the various vaccines throughout the US. President Trump and his team did a great job through operation Warp Speed.
Operation Warp Speed (OWS)—a partnership between the Departments of Health and Human
Services (HHS) and Defense (DOD)—aimed to help accelerate the development of
a COVID-19 vaccine. GAO found that OWS and vaccine companies adopted several
strategies to accelerate vaccine development and mitigate risk.
Millions of lives have been saved
The media in general, has refused to acknowledge this fact.
Should we not give credit where credit is due?
Thomas McGorry
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.