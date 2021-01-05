 Skip to main content
Letter: Give it a rest
Letter: Give it a rest

Pretty much every day for the last month we've been bombarded by stories of recalcitrant republican congressmen--and now senators--announcing they won't vote to certify the results of our presidential election. This despite the clear verdict from every state and county official charged with conducting and monitoring elections--as well as the departing president's own Attorney General [!]--that the election was one of the cleanest in our history.

Why? It seems that the only "reason" politicians on the losing side can muster for trying to sabotage the obvious result is "people are suspicious".

Oh, you mean the people who hang on their defeated Leader's every snarling lie, even after he lost by nearly SEVEN MILLION VOTES? Boy, talk about your "alternate facts" !

We all know that true believers will keep on believing. But for elected officials to pander to that delusion is a craven abrogation of their sworn dury.

John Harris

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

