Letter: Give It away
In all likelihood Congress will finance funds with which businesses, large and small, can kickstart sales in America.

Excellent idea! They have merchandise on their shelves, so all they need is customers.

Excellent!

I do have one question, though. Where do the customers get the cash with which to purchase that merchandise?

America is a consumer driven economy. How do we get the consumers to consume?

They need money. If they are given money, they won't by THINGS, they will pay back rent and past-due credit card bills, and FOOD.

After that couple of months pass, THEN they can become consumers again.

In short, consumers can't consume if their debts out weigh their assets.

Michael Nichols

Southeast side

