Letter: Give me liberty or give me death

We all know that famous sentence; the author had Just been "saved" , (made right with God) through the Great Awakening that had happened in America; a supernatural move of God where millions of Americans gave their life to Jesus , left their old sin-filled lives ,began to adopt the ways of Jesus and the Bible). Patrick Henry meant those words because he was free in his heart and Wanted America to be free to! The preachers led the Revolutionary War from their pulpits. They encouraged their congregations by preaching: " He whom the Son has set free us free indeed; do not become subject again to a yoke of slavery" Patrick Henry asked the people: " is peace so dear that you would purchase it in chains?"
That day has come again. We cannot be passive about voter fraud . Source after source indicates gross fraud. EVERYONE should be passionate about knowing the truth. Our liberty depends on it!
Nancy Stovall
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
