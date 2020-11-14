 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Give me liberty or give me death
View Comments

Letter: Give me liberty or give me death

We all know that famous sentence; the author had Just been "saved" , (made right with God) through the Great Awakening that had happened in America; a supernatural move of God where millions of Americans gave their life to Jesus , left their old sin-filled lives ,began to adopt the ways of Jesus and the Bible). Patrick Henry meant those words because he was free in his heart and Wanted America to be free to! The preachers led the Revolutionary War from their pulpits. They encouraged their congregations by preaching: " He whom the Son has set free us free indeed; do not become subject again to a yoke of slavery" Patrick Henry asked the people: " is peace so dear that you would purchase it in chains?"

That day has come again. We cannot be passive about voter fraud . Source after source indicates gross fraud. EVERYONE should be passionate about knowing the truth. Our liberty depends on it!

Nancy Stovall

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News