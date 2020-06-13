Letter: Give Me Liberty
Letter: Give Me Liberty

All these people screaming about government infringements to their liberty — this is not liberty as envisioned by the Declaration of Independence, but pure and simple selfishness. “I want to go to the bar,” “I don’t want to wear a mask,” “I don’t care if my actions cause harm or even death to others.”

Spurred on by the Ego In Chief, many people have no concept of the greater good; apparently no understanding of how many people they are dependent upon to put food on their table, to build and service their pick-up trucks, to educate their kids. What is liberty without community? I hope they and we, don’t have to find out.

Beth Dingman

Green Valley

