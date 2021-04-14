Letter: Give money and shut up

Corporations are discovering that donating to politicians is a double-edged sword, particularly when those politicians wage virtual warfare against their constituents - who just happen to be those corporations’ customers.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said it was “stupid” for companies like Delta, Coca-Cola, and Major League Baseball to speak up against voter suppression. So … corporations are NOT people, Mitch? Their money is NOT speech?
Senator McConnell can’t have it both ways. Corporations are not people; money is not free speech. Elected officials should not put the interests of big-money donors over the public good. Restricting big money in politics will help us fix our broken system.
Let’s do it! Urge Reps. Kirkpatrick, O’Halleran, and Grijalva and Sens. Sinema and Kelly to support a constitutional amendment overturning Citizens United.
Jerry Borchardt
East side
