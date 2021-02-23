 Skip to main content
Letter: Give Ted a break
For clarification, I am not a Ted C. fan. He is a hypocrite and has shown that he is not above the convenient falsehood, I should be happy that he is being roasted in frigid Texas. However, I wonder what do his critics think he should be doing? Is the Senate involved in boiling snow? Burning stacks of worthless paper? Maybe they are passing an act that prohibits cold temperatures. None of these activities are happening.

There is a crisis happening in Texas, and the best use of his time is spending time with his family.

However, I do hope that the next time his hypocrisy happens, and it will, perhaps some of these critics will be armed and ready to roast him.

Michael Ullery

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

