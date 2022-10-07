 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Give Yourself a Break

Ronald Reagan famously said "The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: ‘I'm from the Government, and I'm here to help.” But when disaster strikes who are you going to call? Local, regional, state, and federal governments. Whose contribution is monetarily the largest? The federal government, with FEMA, the Coast Guard, and with the big money to hand out to local agencies including corporate recipients.

FEMA doesn’t see Republicans and Democrats; it sees people in need. It’s government “for the general welfare.” We don’t, as a nation rise up and tell Florida to handle its own damage or pay back the Fed. We give them a break.

Isn’t it funny that, as a nation, we won’t vote to fix our damaged health care system and give ourselves medicare for all? Why don’t we give ourselves a break?

Burl Dunn

Downtown

