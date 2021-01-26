 Skip to main content
Letter: Giving in to Domestic Terrorists.
Letter: Giving in to Domestic Terrorists.

To stop an impeachment trial because it could further divide the country is giving into terrorists.

The group that attacked the capital are domestic terrorists connected to the most militant base of the Trump Party. Trump created and leads the Trump Party. With his direction, love, and support he incited his militant base to attempt an insurrection at the capital. That militant base is still out there. Trump is still out there. We must prosecute to send the message that we are not afraid of treating domestic terrorists any differently than other terrorists.

Jonpaul Barrabee

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

