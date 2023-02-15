In her response to the State of the Union Address, Ms. Huckabee Sanders blamed the Democrats for “out-of-control inflation and violent crime. . . [and] the dangerous border crisis.” So how would America differ with Republicans in control of government? Let’s see. Instead of “open borders,” we would send those migrants packing. As for violent crime, I suppose Republicans could reduce our crime rate to little more than the weekly mass shooting by a crazed gunman with an assault weapon. And as for out-of-control inflation? Perhaps we could instead have an historically low unemployment rate, a better-than-expected GDP growth rate, and hundreds of thousands of new jobs. Is your glass half-empty? Well maybe, if the Republicans can regain control of the White House, we can make that glass half-full again.