Letter: Glass houses and rocks

A recent letter to the editor titled "Ciscomani needs remedial civics lessons" recommended that candidate Juan Ciscomani take a remedial course in high-school civics to learn how the Speaker of the House is elected. This, after the author revealed his own ignorance of the selection process. Commensurate with the power of that office and its high standing in the order of presidential succession, the Speaker of the House is chosen by a vote of the entire House membership, regardless of party affiliation. In the 2020 vote, Nancy Pelosi received 216 votes to Kevin McCarthy's 209, with one vote each going to Tammy Duckworth and Hakeem Jeffries. Now, no majority party is going to schedule a vote without having complete assurance that the number of dissident members of its caucus is insufficient to allow a unified minority party to garner more votes, but the theoretical possibility exists.