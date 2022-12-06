 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Glen Canyon by Tony Davis

Re: the Dec. 4 article "At Glen Canyon, receding waters reveal a cathedral — and shift debate."

This was a flashback to 1965. As a newbie, I was the first permanent park ranger assigned to Rainbow Bridge, three hours by patrol boat up Lake Powell, not yet "discovered." I had the honor of seeing an unblemished Cathedral of the Desert and Gregory's Arch, along with other towering cliffs and hidden alcoves. Even at 23, I appreciated these matchless natural wonders. I spent all winter on a tiny houseboat near Rainbow Bridge. My nearest neighbors were hours away in Page; this was one of the remotest spots in the Lower 48. I met with visitors and protected the resource. While on patrol, I was a "kid in a candy store:" exploring ruins and searching isolated canyons which narrowed down to a boat-width. And, on a busy day, talk to a group or two up fishing, always while surrounded by those incomparable red cliffs. I was truly privileged to see much of Glen Canyon before it disappeared.

Butch Farabee

Northwest side

