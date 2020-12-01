Letter: Gloat-Glee-Grose-Grieve-Growl-Grovel

Pick your mode of accepting the recent campaign, elections and turnover of the levers of power.
The majority of national voters got their wish and selected an experienced, new president. The Trumpsters can gloat about his 4 years in power, others can be gleeful of a turnover in the White House.
The victor has won both the popular vote by a large margin and the electoral college. Citizens should be able to accept this election on its merits, it was fair and decisive. The country has a new president, honest and truthful who is choosing staff qualified to operate the Office of President of the USA.
Grouse about what happened in the past 4 years but move on to a better future toward a more perfect union. Thankful for the blessing of a democratic government. Appreciate we have a print media that allows views of citizens to appear in print. Citizens stay alert!
Kenn Block
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!