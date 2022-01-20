 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Global warming/Climate changers quiet during wintery weather
Letter: Global warming/Climate changers quiet during wintery weather

Washington, D.C. , Virginia and elsewhere on the east coast just got several inches of snow, causing stranded motorists on Interstate I-95 and cancellations of hundreds of flights. I am a football fan. On Sunday, it was snowing at Buffalo, NY during the Buffalo Bills game. Two Sundays ago, I was watching the Seattle Hawks playing at home. The field had to be cleared of about a foot of snow. On Sunday it was 3 degrees during the Green Bay Packers game played at home. Watching other games played this season across the country, I have seen player's breaths showing condensation from the frigid cold, fans wrapped in heavy coats, etc. The Sierra Nevada mountains now have a snow pack of 160% above normal, which in the spring will melt and fill NV and CA reservoirs. Tucson has been experiencing frigid weather with rainfall and heavy snow in the mountains. So far, it seems wintery to me and the global warmests/global climate changers are silent.

Alfred Chomski

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

