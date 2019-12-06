Humans are physically inept at overturning natural forces. Trying to stop global warming is akin to spitting into the face of Mother Nature. After all, we know that the earth has endured similar cycles of heating followed by periods of cooling for past eons. Humans are known to succeed by depending on their brains and imagination to adapt to a changing world, and thereby not only survive, but thrive. Wouldn’t we be wiser to accept that the earth is going through a period of warming, and spend our time and effort adapting to that change rather than ineffectively trying to stop it? Heat is energy. Let’s use that energy to make changes which will improve our survivability. We should approach the current environmental changes with the attitude that we can adapt to them, which is our natural, human recourse.
Janet Davis
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.