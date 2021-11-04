 Skip to main content
Letter: Global Warming
Letter: Global Warming

Those alternative facts are much better than the real ones because they give us whatever we want. Real facts are so limiting! We can only have what nature gives us, and who wants that? Donald Trump told us that global warming was not happening. He didn’t know what to do, so he told us he didn’t need to do anything. Well, who wants global warming anyway? I certainly don’t. So when the oceans and floods start lapping at our doorsteps, when the hurricanes and tornadoes start ripping off our roofs, when the fires start scorching our landscapes, when the ice storms start tearing down our power lines, when our crops start dying from drought, when the populations start running for their lives, when our grandchildren start crying out the window at what we are leaving them, we can take comfort that Donald Trump’s legacy will always be with us. He wasn’t the only problem, but he was the most recent, and the worst.

George Yost

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

