Letter: Global Warming
President Biden’s mandate to cut emissions is important. However, the US air pollution is about 5.4 million metric tons annually. Chinas pollution is 10.4 million metric tons. So unless China imposes the same standards as President Biden, what we do will not have a significant effect. In fact China could increase its pollution as we decrease ours, yet our business will be less competitive due to higher costs vs China. Cooperation is therefore crucial if meaningful change is to take place.

Robert Belcaster Tucson

Robert Belcaster

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

