Letter: global warming

I totally agree with Thomas R Crawford's letter on this subject. I would like to add that it is not just the politicos air travel, it is everyone's air travel that is causing the very little publicized subject of the massive contribution the far overgrown airline industry makes to global warning and air pollution. Air travel is the single most inefficient way to move anything, period. The most efficient way is by rail, period. We citizens are now seeing the result of our government having given over the development of rail to private enterprise a century and a half ago. Having made that somewhat unforeseeable error, the least they could have done back in the 1950's would have been to work with railroads to develop a national high-speed rail system like those of other civilized nations. Instead, they have given, and continue to give their blessing mainly to the airlines to the detriment of all of us. So how about some statistics on the airlines' contribution to global warming?
Don Thompson
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.