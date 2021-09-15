 Skip to main content
Letter: Global warming
Letter: Global warming

I keep hearing from all these politicians about global warming and I have a suggestion about how they can really do something about it. Stop flying around in a 747 and taking several very large cargo plans with you that all take thousands of gallons of fuel every trip and members of Congress can stop flying relatives across the country to visit DC. SO lets get after all of them to do something about global warming or stop talking about it.

Thomas R Crawford

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

