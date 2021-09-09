 Skip to main content
Letter: Global Warming ?
Ok,, maybe we do have global warming. Is it human caused or naturally occurring ? No environmentalist has ever

been able to tell me what ended the last Ice Age long before our Industrial Age.

Could it have been global warming ?

Don See

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

