Letter: Globally, Joe Biden looks Weak
- Walt Johnson, Foothills
-
-
- Comments
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
LETTERS: Our letter writers have a few thoughts about a recent Instagram post by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, and none of them seem to be feeling her style anymore. Read those letters and more in our latest edition of Letters!
Letter: Impeach Joe Biden and his crony Kamala Harris for treason against the United States of America !!!
- Updated
Joe Biden and his crony Kamala Harris, need to be impeached over this Texas border crisis. I say "Impeach them both like they tried to do with…
Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder and self-proclaimed Marxist Patrisse Khan-Cullors recently purchased four houses totaling over $3.2 millio…
Another shooting by police of a black man occurred in Minnesota, all while the Chauvin trial is ongoing. Police stopped Wright for driving a v…
Re: the April 21 letter "Ex-President Trump will be vindicated."
Re: the April 21 letter "Ex-President Trump will be vindicated."
Re: the April 21 letter "Ex-President Trump will be vindicated."
On April 24th, one writer claimed that those who who choose to reject an experimental COVID vaccine are "not very caring about their fellow ma…
- Updated
LETTERS: A few letter writers think that the outfit in charge of carrying out the "audit" of Arizona's 2020 Presidential Election, known as Cyber Ninjas, might not exactly be on the up and up.
Throughout history, workers have used strikes as leverage in the fight for workplace rights. But today, an employee’s decision to strike is un…
Comments may be used in print.