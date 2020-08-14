Letter: Glorious Democracy?

What better measure of a country’s character than its treatment of vulnerable children?
How can it be that 15 million children live in poverty in the world’s richest country? How can it be that 549 immigrant children, separated from their parents at the border, are still waiting to be reunited? How can it be that we put immigrant children on planes and return them to the crime-ridden countries they fled? How can it be that the world’s richest country can’t provide sufficient people and places to humanely care and shelter immigrants while they await lawful processes? How can it be that some patriotic Americans value personal liberty above the health of others and won’t wear a mask? Is that liberty and justice for all? What happens to children when their parents succumb to the coronavirus?
The world is watching our country's current condition. Please, tell your representatives to help us be the glorious Democracy we are supposed to be.
Fran Marian
Northwest side
