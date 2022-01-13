 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: GMO foods are safe
I am compelled to object to the editorial “GMO Foods Are Safe”. You may have noticed the radical increase in people having food allergies in recent decades. I became allergic to soy products in the 1990s, around the time soy was modified to be roundup resistant. I do not know if I am allergic only to the GMO soy, or to the roundup they are now able to spray on it with abandon. Either way, there is a suspicious correlation here, not just for me, but for millions of americans who have developed allergies to foods we ate for years.

Tim Smith

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

