Letter: GMO foods are safe

I am compelled to object to the editorial “GMO Foods Are Safe”. You may have noticed the radical increase in people having food allergies in recent decades. I became allergic to soy products in the 1990s, around the time soy was modified to be roundup resistant. I do not know if I am allergic only to the GMO soy, or to the roundup they are now able to spray on it with abandon. Either way, there is a suspicious correlation here, not just for me, but for millions of americans who have developed allergies to foods we ate for years.
Tim Smith
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.