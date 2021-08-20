 Skip to main content
Letter: Go, Biden, Go
Letter: Go, Biden, Go

Constitution, 25th Amendment, Section 4.

‘Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”

C’mon Congress. It’s time to get this buffoon out of office before he goes any further to ruin the greatest nation on earth.

Vernon Stedronsky

Northwest side

