Letter: Go to the end of the line
Letter: Go to the end of the line

Those who could get vaccinated but choose not to, should not get priority treatment for hospital care or ICU beds. Why should others needing care or surgery take a back seat or have to postpone procedures because of the irresponsible choice of others? Funny how those who denied and refused the science pertaining to Covid before falling ill are suddenly very happy - even desperate - to embrace science from their hospital beds. Prior to being hospitalized with the virus, how often did they think about the stress and strain on the hospital staff they now depend upon for their very lives? Insurance companies must be fine with paying out huge sums for the medical care of people too obstinate or ignorant to take advantage of the vaccines. Insurers should wise up - no vaccine, no hospital coverage. Maybe that would help stop the stupidity.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

