 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Goals of the Country
View Comments

Letter: Goals of the Country

The Replication Party at its convention this summer, declined to formulate a Platform, postponing that to 2024. Thus the only guidance for the policies of the government are the latest Tweets and Executive Orders from the White House. To put the goals of the country into the hands of a single person means that he is acting as a dictator.

Helmut Abt

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News