Letter: Goals of the Country

The Replication Party at its convention this summer, declined to formulate a Platform, postponing that to 2024. Thus the only guidance for the policies of the government are the latest Tweets and Executive Orders from the White House. To put the goals of the country into the hands of a single person means that he is acting as a dictator.
Helmut Abt
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
