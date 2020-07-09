Letter: God, Cyrus, Pharaoh, The Donald
Letter: God, Cyrus, Pharaoh, The Donald

God tests and uses people in ways we don’t always clearly understand.

Our evangelical brethren support the current occupant primarily because of their belief he is a “new” Cyrus, King of Persia who proclaimed "’The LORD, the God of heaven, has given me all the kingdoms of the earth and he has appointed me to build a temple for him at Jerusalem in Judah.” (Ezra 1:2) While a flawed human, God chose to use Cyrus and, according to some, He will also use The Donald to restore the Temple in Jerusalem and possibly return the Temple treasures.

We don’t hear from the evangelicals that God also used Pharaoh, after suffering ten plagues, to release the Israelites.

So do we have a new Cyrus or a new Pharaoh? The Temple is a long way from beginning again, but Covid-19 is here today. May we not need nine more plagues to answer this question.

Spencer Elliott

Oro Valley

