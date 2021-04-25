Letter: God Help Us (edited re-submission)

Re: the April 21 letter "Ex-President Trump will be vindicated."
I read the Letters to the Editor on a daily basis, both ones with which I agree and those I don't. Never have I had such a visceral reaction to a letter as I did this one.
The writer is obviously a very religious person with references to God, the Creator, and the Divine Creator. I find it unfathomable that anyone would equate the past president with having anything to do with God. A man who: cheated on his wife (while she was pregnant); paid off a porn star (at least one); bragged about being immune from prosecution for murder or sexual assault; lied profusely and continuously; bullied and name called his adversaries; and (oh yeah) incited a riot in our nation's capitol. I could go on.
I must have been sick when they taught those principles in Sunday School.
Robert Sprague
Northeast side
