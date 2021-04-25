 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: God Help Us (edited re-submission)
View Comments

Letter: God Help Us (edited re-submission)

  • Comments

Re: the April 21 letter "Ex-President Trump will be vindicated."

I read the Letters to the Editor on a daily basis, both ones with which I agree and those I don't. Never have I had such a visceral reaction to a letter as I did this one.

The writer is obviously a very religious person with references to God, the Creator, and the Divine Creator. I find it unfathomable that anyone would equate the past president with having anything to do with God. A man who: cheated on his wife (while she was pregnant); paid off a porn star (at least one); bragged about being immune from prosecution for murder or sexual assault; lied profusely and continuously; bullied and name called his adversaries; and (oh yeah) incited a riot in our nation's capitol. I could go on.

I must have been sick when they taught those principles in Sunday School.

Robert Sprague

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor April 22
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 22

  • Updated

LETTERS: Our letter writers have a few thoughts about a recent Instagram post by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, and none of them seem to be feeling her style anymore. Read those letters and more in our latest edition of Letters!

Letters to the Editor April 21
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 21

  • Updated

LETTERS: One letter writer insists that new Pima County Attorney Laura Conover doesn't have the stomach it takes to prosecute hardened criminals. See if you agree with that take and others in our latest Letters to the Editor!

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 20

  • Updated

LETTERS: One of our letter writers see's a future filled with autonomous, self-driving vehicles and warns against it, while others debate the differences between what drives Republicans and Democrats.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News