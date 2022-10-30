Letter: 'god' is not part of America's foundation.

RE; 'Our Flag', 7 Oct 2022

'God' was not a part of our original Pledge of Allegiance, our money, nor in our constitution.

The words 'under god' were forced into the pledge in 1954, as a McCarthy era reaction to Communism. Many patriotic Americans refuse to say that part of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Our U.S. founders unanimously adopted the Latin term "E Pluribus Unum"—"From Many, One"—as our motto back in 1782. In 1956, reactionaries also changed the motto to include a god.

Our U.S. Constitution was debated, and 'god' was absolutely voted out of the Constitution by the founders.

“The government of the United States is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion.” - John Adams “God is an essence that we know nothing of. Until this awful blasphemy is got rid of, there will never be any liberal science in the world.” - John Adams

Approximately 1/3 of Americans have no religious affiliations, and the percentage increases every year.

Revone Bauwens

Southwest side