Letter: "God" is not the same for everyone

Please don't quote the Bible as the word of God. It clearly was written by men. Many of these may very well have been under the influence of Claviceps Purpurea. Some of us believe it is not possible for any man to truly know the nature of God or what "ITS" intent is. The fact that we get quoted Bible scripture as proof is just circular logic that supports itself. Like the idols of old with clay feet. My personal belief is that organized religion isn't about the belief structure so much as it is about politics. A political system based on ultimate authority without accountability. It is therefore vitally important that a political system which requires accountability to be protected from one which seems to be more self serving than connected to God. The world has plenty of Theocracies already. If you wish to live in one then please go to one, but don't pollute our country with your religion.

Dan Pendergrass

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

Comments may be used in print.

