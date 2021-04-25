Letter: God's favored nation

Re the April 21 letter "Ex-President Trump will be vindicated."
I have no idea what religion the writer belongs to, but she seems to think that God favors the ex-president and our nation over other nations.
I'm not a biblical scholar, but the thing that comes to mind is a verse in Second Chronicles that states "If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and seek My face, then will I hear from Heaven, and will heal their land."
You be the judge as to whether we as a country are "humble."
But I know for certain that an ex-president has tried his best to humiliate other countries (not even to mention almost everyone who tried to work with him) and has only succeeded in diminishing our standing in the eyes of the world. Such a person (Republican or Democrat matters not) does not belong in a place of leadership.
David Hatch
Southeast side
