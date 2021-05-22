 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: GoFraudMe
View Comments

Letter: GoFraudMe

  • Comments

One would think that the result of our presidential election is based solely on the vote of the American people, that the candidate who gets the most electoral votes is the winner. Whether the loser concedes or not, shouldn’t make any difference – it’s the people, not the candidate, who decide. But Trump has discerned that, by non-concession, he can turn a defeat into a money faucet. He says, donate to me to fight this fraud, but not to the GOP, write your checks directly to DJT! Talk about GoFundMe, this amounts to GoFraudMe. Absolutely incredible that so many Republicans have fallen for this sham. They talk about “moving on” after January 6, yet they cannot move on after November 3.

James Torrey

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Rosemont Mine

It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of th…

Local-issues

Letter: GOP Fraudit in AZ

Several writers to this page have asked why the Dems are so set against the so-called audit. It is because we have become painfully aware of t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News