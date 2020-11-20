 Skip to main content
Letter: Gohmert calls out to "rise up and end Democracy" TREASON
On the day of president-eject's "Million MAGA Marc" (which amassed fewer than 10,000 home-grown terrorists and other Republicans), the House's "Dumbest Man," Louis Gohmert, called for a revolution. Remember, he's speaking to armed incendiaries. 

He stated, "…if Donald Trump didn't win the election, maybe it's time for his Republican voters to rise up and end American democracy, period." Isn't that a call to treason?

He went open to say, "…this was a cheated election, and we can't let it stand." He spoke of the American Revolution and the Egyptian uprising: "They rose up through all over Egypt, and as a result of the people rising up in the greatest numbers in history. If they can do that there, think of what we can do here."

He explained, "only about 30%" of American colonists supported that previous revolution. You don't need a majority in these matters, after all. You just need enough ammunition."

He said more, all of which is a call for charges of treason.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

