Letter: Goldberg and race
Letter: Goldberg and race

I found Jonah Goldberg’s recent opinion piece disturbing and even confusing. My church has a “race” group that I recently completed after two years of reading and watching videos about race in the US. I learned a lot from the writers he’s dissing such as Ibram Kendi, author of How to be an Antiracist. Waking up White by Debbie Irving was one that really stood out for me. Irving’s book walks a white person through her process of deepening her understanding of white privilege, which Goldberg seems not to grasp. I would say that for those of us who are not people of color, there is much awareness to be gained from listening and being open to the ideas that Goldberg is criticizing.

Charlanne Maynard

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

