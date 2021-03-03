Letter: "Golden Cad"

If both the Republican and Democratic parties feel they have a responsibility for helping to maintain the direction and values of our democracy, they will need to work purposefully and effectively to overcome the insurgency of the “Retrumplican Party” (the latter has even created a “Golden Cad” for adoration). In a similar vein, Christians will need to do some soul-searching and take action if they don’t want to see their parishioners go the way of the Evangelicals who support “Retrumplicanism.”
Donald Gerlach
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.